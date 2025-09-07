(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Section were called out to Southpark Road Saturday evening to investigate a fatal crash.

What Is Known About The Crash?

According to Senior Corporal Ashley Wood with the Public Affairs Section of the Lafayette Police Department, officers were notified of a crash on Southpark between West Pinhook Road and American Boulevard around 6:15 Saturday night.

Officers began investigating by putting together information during their preliminary investigation.

The driver of a motorcycle was located at the scene and was pronounced dead by the coroner's office at the scene of the crash.

Who Died In The Fatal Crash?

According to Wood, the driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Leonard of Lafayette.

Traffic investigators say his motorcycle was traveling east in the 200 block of Southpark Road when he lost control.

The motorcycle then went off the roadway on the right side and ended up hitting a tree.

Officials say they are still working to determine why Leonard lost control of his motorcycle.

What Else Is Known About The Crash?

For approximately 3 hours, that section of Southpark Road was closed to traffic as the investigation into the deadly crash continued.

At around 9:15 Saturday night, the roadway was reopened.

There were no other vehicles involved in the fatal crash, only the motorcycle.

