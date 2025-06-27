LAFAYETTE, La. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Friday evening in Lafayette. The accident involved a single motorcycle, and according to Lafayette Police, the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger riding on the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash occurred along Alcide Dominique Drive, near a corridor that runs parallel to I-10 close to local businesses, apartment homes, and storage facilities. Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and established a crime scene aas they continue to gather information. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Pattern of Motorcycle Crashes in Lafayette

This marks the third major motorcycle crash in Lafayette in less than a week, and the second resulting in a fatality.

One occurred days ago on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, where a motorcyclist lost their life after a collision involving another vehicle. In the second incident, a motorcyclist sustained severe injuries in a separate Verot School Road crash.

The Lafayette Police Department says an update will be provided once more details are confirmed.