(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police investigators were called to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash that took the life of a motorcyclist.

What Is Known about Head-On Motorcycle Collision

According to Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the crash took the life of a 52-year-old man.

A motorcyclist was entering a curve in the road on the northbound side of Louisiana Highway 413 while a truck was traveling southbound when the victim lost control of his Indian motorcycle.

More Details about Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Officials have completed the preliminary investigation, but the case will continue to be investigated. They do not know why Martin Laster lost control of the motorcycle, but when he did, he crashed head-on into the truck.

Laster was severely injured as a result of the collision. The man was taken to the hospital, but he eventually died from the severe injuries, even though he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt. As is standard in any crash involving serious injuries or a fatality, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

Louisiana State Police Driving Safety Reminders

Anyone in a vehicle is required to wear a seat belt.

All drivers must obey all of the traffic laws.

Never let anything impair your ability to drive.

If you are experiencing fatigue, you should not drive.

Officials remind drivers not to let anything distract them while they are driving.

The investigation into this fatal crash continues.

