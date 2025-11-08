(KPEL News) - A shocking tragedy unfolded on a Vermilion Parish roadway, leading to the death of two people, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Sergeant Ross Brennan with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 14 on Friday afternoon. Officials has completed a preliminary investigation into the crash.

What Happened on Highway 14

Brennan says one vehicle was driving eastbound on Louisiana Highway 14 near the area of Pirates Lane, while another vehicle was driving westbound. They did not yet know why, but when the two vehicles approached a small bridge, they collided.

They have yet to determine which vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway, but the investigation is ongoing.

Who Were the Victims?

According to the preliminary investigation, 65-year-old Julien Lawrence Jr. was driving eastbound, and when the crash occurred, he was severely injured. Lawrence died at the scene, according to officials. A second person who was sitting in the back of the vehicle, 41-year-old Alexis Jackson, also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person who was in Lawrence's vehicle, along with the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, was injured, and they were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

What Investigators Are Still Trying to Determine

At this time, officials do not know which vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway, nor whether any of the people in the cars were wearing seat belts.

Routine Toxicology Testing Underway

As is typical in a crash involving fatalities and severe injuries, blood samples were taken from those in the vehicles. They will be submitted to a lab for analysis as part of routine toxicology testing.

The crash happened at around 2 o'clock on Friday afternoon. The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

