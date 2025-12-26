GRAMERCY, La. (KPEL-FM) - An early morning Christmas crash in Louisiana claimed the lives of four people and injured two others.

Victims Identified by Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police have identified the victims as 35-year-old Tyreione Parker, 29-year-old Kedrick Robertson, and 35-year-old Gevin Harvey, all of Baton Rouge, as well as 22-year-old Christina Gillam of Shreveport.

The two-vehicle crash happened on LA 641, south of I-10 in St. James Parish, around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Details From the Preliminary Investigation

According to a preliminary investigation by the Louisiana State Police, Parker was driving a 2008 Honda Accord north on LA 641 at the same time a 2019 GMC Sierra was headed south on the same road.

For reasons still under investigation, investigators say Parker lost control of the vehicle, which began to rotate and entered the southbound lane, hitting the truck.

LSP said Parker died at the scene while Robertson, Harvey, and Gillam, who were all in the car with Parker, suffered severe injuries and were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

There was a 13-year-old in the Honda who was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Seatbelt Use and Injury Information

Officials confirmed that none of the adults in the Honda were wearing seatbelts, and the teenager was also not properly restrained.

The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to state police.

Ongoing Investigation and Toxicology Testing

Impairment is not known at this time. Officials did obtain standard toxicology samples for analysis. The results have not been made public yet.