A woman has been identified and cited following a hit-and-run crash involving a horse-drawn carriage that injured two people near Millennium Park in Lake Charles.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, 49-year-old Monica Denise Guillory is accused of striking the carriage around 8 p.m. Monday near the park and leaving the scene. Two people riding in the carriage were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Victim suffered brain injury, family recounts moments after crash

Almosta Ranch, which operates the carriage rides, shared that one of the injured victims, Michelle Trahan, suffered a small brain bleed. Trahan’s sister, Shida Delcambre, described the terrifying moments after learning her sister had been hurt.

Delcambre said her husband called to tell her that her sister was injured and lying on the ground following the crash. She said the timing made the situation even more emotional, as it occurred on the one-year anniversary of their father’s death.

Horse unharmed, carriage destroyed

Ranch staff confirmed the horse pulling the carriage, named Flame, was not injured. However, the carriage itself was totaled. Witnesses were able to capture a photo of the suspect vehicle and remained with the horse until officers arrived.

Co-owner Bill Bolden said the ranch will cover expenses for the injured family and emphasized the dangers when carriages share the road with vehicles.

Charges filed, carriage rides suspended

Police later located the silver suspect vehicle on Cypress Street near the Prien Lake Mall. Guillory was issued a summons for hit-and-run driving, driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

In response to the incident, Almosta Ranch has suspended carriage rides for the remainder of the season and plans to issue refunds. Bolden said changes to routes, including possibly discontinuing rides along Shell Beach Drive, are being considered to reduce risk.

Police ask drivers to stay alert

Delcambre said her sister is awake and recovering, though still shaken by the incident. She urged drivers to remain aware and cautious around horse-drawn carriages.

The Lake Charles Police Department continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact Sgt. Scott Dougherty at 337-491-1456, ext. 5427, or submit tips anonymously through the LCPD app.

