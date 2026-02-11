CUTOFF, La. (KPEL News) — Two 18-year-olds face thousands in fines and possible jail time after Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents caught them with multiple hunting violations near Cutoff.

Agents cited James Bigelow, 18, of Shreveport, and Nate Alario, 18, of Larose, on January 25 after stopping a pickup truck carrying a freshly harvested doe.

What Happened During the Stop

LDWF agents were on patrol when they stopped the truck near Cutoff. The deer was visible in the bed. The hunters said they’d just come back from duck hunting.

The investigation expanded from there.

Alario had three blue winged teal but couldn’t produce a basic hunting license, state duck license, or federal waterfowl stamp. He also lacked the required Harvest Information Program certification.

Bigelow’s violations went further. Agents found he was carrying lead shot—prohibited for waterfowl hunting throughout the United States—and his shotgun could hold more than three shells. Federal regulations require shotguns to be plugged to limit capacity to three rounds when hunting migratory birds.

Bigelow admitted harvesting the doe and six blue winged teal. He shot the doe in an area during a bucks-only season.

Multiple Violations, Serious Penalties

Agents seized all the wildlife—one deer and nine ducks total—and donated everything to a local charity.

Bigelow faces charges for:

Hunting migratory gamebirds with an unplugged gun

Violating non-toxic shot requirements

Taking an illegal deer during an open season

Failing to tag deer

Failing to comply with harvest card requirements

Each unplugged shotgun and lead shot violation carries $400 to $950 fines and up to 120 days in jail. The illegal deer charge brings $500 to $750 in fines and 15 to 30 days in jail. The tagging and harvest card violations can result in $350 fines each.

Alario’s charges include:

Hunting without a basic hunting license

Hunting waterfowl without a state duck license

Hunting waterfowl without a federal stamp

Failing to possess HIP certification

Each of these violations can result in up to $350 in fines.

What Louisiana Hunters Need to Know

Louisiana’s deer hunting regulations change based on area and season. During bucks-only seasons, hunters can only harvest deer with bony material protruding through the skin—antlered bucks.

Waterfowl hunting rules are federally mandated:

Only non-toxic shot is legal—no lead shot or buckshot

Shotguns must be plugged to hold no more than three shells

Hunters need multiple licenses and certifications: basic hunting license, state waterfowl license, federal duck stamp, and HIP certification

The HIP program collects harvest data wildlife managers use to set future seasons and bag limits.

The Cost of Breaking the Rules

Both hunters also face civil restitution—money paid to Louisiana for the value of illegally taken wildlife.

Bigelow will pay $706 for the deer and teal. Alario faces $153 for the teal. Combined with potential criminal fines, both hunters are looking at more than $5,000 in total penalties.

LDWF Sergeant Richard Bean and Corporal Troy Autin conducted the investigation.