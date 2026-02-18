The Krewe of Tucks has permanently removed two riders involved in the controversial doll incident that sparked outrage during Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade, marking a major update in a story that continues to draw strong reactions across the city.

In a statement released Monday, Krewe leaders said the riders were “swiftly and permanently terminated” after images circulated online showing Black dolls dangling from strands of beads on a float. The organization said an internal investigation found the riders had purchased 60 dolls total, including 30 Black and 30 White dolls, intended as parade throws for children.

Why the imagery sparked backlash

Officials and community leaders stressed that the presence of both Black and White dolls did not lessen the harm caused by the imagery. The krewe itself acknowledged that tying beads around a Black doll’s neck evoked painful historical associations, regardless of intent.

Mayor Helena Moreno called the display deeply offensive and said Carnival celebrations should be welcoming and safe for families. City Council President JP Morrell similarly condemned the imagery and called for accountability.

The debate quickly expanded online, where some argued the inclusion of white dolls showed no malicious intent. Community leaders countered that historical context matters, saying the symbolism attached to Black dolls suspended by beads cannot be separated from the history of racial violence in the South.

Family at center of the story speaks out

A Houston family visiting New Orleans for Mardi Gras learned their seven-year-old daughter had caught one of the dolls during the parade. The child’s parents later said the hardest part was explaining why she could not keep it, describing the moment as heartbreaking.

The family was later invited by city leaders to watch parades from Gallier Hall, a gesture meant to show what officials described as the true spirit of New Orleans.

Get our free mobile app

Calls for accountability continue

The krewe says its investigation remains active and leaders plan to meet with public officials, including Liz Murrill, who previously announced an investigation into the incident.

Community organizations and activists have also called for stronger oversight of parade behavior, arguing the incident highlights the need for clearer standards around throws and rider conduct.

A larger conversation for Mardi Gras

While many paradegoers stress that one float does not represent an entire organization, the controversy has led to numerous conversations and online debates about responsibility during public celebrations that draw families from across the country.

For the Krewe of Tucks, those responsible are gone, but the broader conversation about how Mardi Gras is evolving will likely continue.