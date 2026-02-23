A woods fire that scorched more than 200 acres along Gum Swamp Road near Highway 42 in Livingston Parish has reignited, sending dense smoke into nearby areas and creating new concerns for drivers traveling along Interstate 12.

According to Livingston Parish fire officials, the fire initially sparked Sunday night and was believed to be under control late into the evening, with only a few hot spots continuing to produce smoke near the roadway.

However, by Monday, those hot spots had erupted into several smaller fires across the area due to worsening weather conditions.

Wind And Dry Conditions Fuel New Flames

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry had issued a red flag warning across several parishes on Monday, citing gusty winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity. These conditions are known to allow fires to spread rapidly and make containment more difficult for crews on the ground.

Officials say those same conditions likely played a role in the Gum Swamp Road fire flaring back up after it had previously been extinguished.

Firefighters from District 7 and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are currently working to bring the growing fire back under control.

Smoke Impacting Visibility Near I 12

The renewed fire activity comes just one day after multiple forest fires in St. Tammany Parish forced the full shutdown of I-12 near Lacombe for several hours.

Smoke from both the Livingston Parish fire and ongoing wildfire activity in the Lacombe area continues to impact visibility along portions of the interstate, prompting officials to urge drivers to remain alert and consider alternate routes when traveling through the region.

Officials Urge Residents Not To Burn

Fire officials across the state are continuing to urge residents to refrain from any outdoor burning while crews battle multiple fires.

Authorities say limiting unnecessary flames is critical as dry weather and wind conditions remain favorable for rapid fire spread across southeast Louisiana.

There is currently no timeline for full containment of the Gum Swamp Road fire.