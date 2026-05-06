(New Orleans, LA) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. They have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of NOPD for Malasia Gillam.

Who Is Malasia Gillam?

The sixteen-year-old girl was last seen on Sunday, May 3.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say Gillam is a black female who stands about 4 feet 1 inch tall. She was last seen in a pair of black pants with a black tank top, and she had on a gray jacket.

The girl is said to weigh around 100 pounds, and she has brown eyes along with long, light brown hair.

When Was Missing NOLA Teen Malasia Last Seen?

The last time anyone saw the girl, she was in her home on Saint Claude Avenue in New Orleans.

Officials at the Louisiana State Police say that NOPD officials say they believe the young girl was on foot, but they do not know in what direction she was traveling.

If you have seen Gillam or you happen to have information about the teenager, you are asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222, or you can simply dial 911.