Authorities in St. Tammany Parish have shut down Interstate 12 in both directions as multiple forest fires continue to burn along the corridor near the Lacombe area.

UPDATE:

I-12 has reopened.

Officials say the closure affects all lanes of travel between Highways 59 and 434. Emergency crews are actively working to contain the fires as heavy smoke continues to move across the roadway, creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists traveling through the area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert urging drivers to avoid the interstate while first responders work the scene.

Traffic Being Diverted

Louisiana State Police say all eastbound traffic on Interstate 12 is currently being diverted onto LA Highway 59.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted to LA Highway 434 as officials work to keep motorists away from the active fire zones.

Drivers traveling through the region are encouraged to take alternate routes such as US Highway 190 or LA Highway 36 and should expect delays as emergency crews remain on site.

Officials Issue Burn Warning

Authorities are also warning residents in the area not to burn anything while crews respond to the ongoing fires.

Get our free mobile app

Officials stressed the importance of avoiding any outdoor burning that could worsen the situation as firefighters continue to battle multiple blazes along the interstate corridor.

Motorists can monitor updated road conditions by using the Louisiana 511 system or mobile app while the closure remains in place.

Emergency crews have not yet provided a timeline for when the interstate will reopen. Drivers are urged to adjust travel plans accordingly.