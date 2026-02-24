BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A new bill prefiled ahead of the 2026 Louisiana Legislative Session would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage over the next several years.

Get our free mobile app

What House Bill 209 Would Do

House Bill 209 was filed by State Rep. Delisha Boyd, who represents District 102 in New Orleans. The proposal would set up a scheduled increase to Louisiana’s minimum wage, which currently matches the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

While the federal government establishes a baseline wage, states are allowed to set higher rates. Boyd’s bill would increase Louisiana’s minimum wage every two years starting in 2027.

How the Proposed Minimum Wage Increases Would Work

Under the proposal:

The minimum wage would rise to $10 an hour in 2027

Would increase to $12 an hour in 2029

And would reach $14 an hour in 2031

What Happens if the Federal Minimum Wage Change

The bill also states that if the federal minimum wage rises above Louisiana’s rate at any point, the state would be required to match the higher federal standard.

READ MORE: Louisiana Has Some of the Strangest Laws in America -- And They're Still on the Books

New Enforcement Rules for Employers

HB 209 outlines new enforcement measures as well. Clerks of court at the city, parish, and district levels would be required to properly document wage violation cases and submit that information to Louisiana Works.

Legal Options for Employees Under the Proposal

Employees would also have the right to file civil lawsuits against employers who fail to comply with the wage increases. Employers found in violation could be ordered to pay the owed wages, along with attorney fees and court costs. Lawsuits would need to be filed within one year of the employee discovering the violation.