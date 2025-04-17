BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - We have all either seen a balloon release or been a part of one. They're usually designed to remember someone who passed away or to commemorate something of significance.

That practice could be illegal soon in Louisiana if our state legislature has its way.

A proposed bill in the current legislative session would ban outdoor balloon releases, citing concerns over environmental damage, wildlife deaths, and recent utility outages.

Who proposed banning balloon releases in Louisiana?

House Bill 581 is being sponsored by Rep. John "Big John" Illg, Jr. (R-Harahan). It would prohibit anyone over the age of 16 from intentionally releasing balloons outdoors.

There are exceptions to this potential law, however. Those include hot air balloons that are recovered after launch, balloons used for scientific or meteorological purposes, and indoor balloon releases.

What kind of fines would violators face if they were caught releasing "illegal" balloons?

Below are the penalties for each offense:

$150 for a first offense

$250 for a second offense

$500 for a third or subsequent offense

Releasing multiple balloons at once would constitute a single violation.

Fines collected would go to the state's Conservation Fund for litter abatement.

“The fact is those balloons meant as a memorial or celebration become a deadly litter source as they’re released into the air,” Illg told lawmakers. “The pieces that fall back down to Earth have real consequences for the environment and wildlife.”

Energy companies' concerns over balloon releases

One of the concerns raised about these balloon releases has to do with the recent utility outages. Entergy has raised concerns about Mylar balloons, which are metallic and can cause dangerous electrical surges or outages when they contact power lines or transformers.

There was a pretty high-profile outage incident that happened in New Orleans in August 2024 when a Mylar balloon caused a power flicker at a water treatment plant. It eventually led to a boil water advisory for nearly 370,000 residents.

Other balloons are not okay to release either

Latex balloons also pose problems. While they're less conductive, their strings can still wrap around power lines and cause outages, especially during storms.

Beyond the utility concerns, environmentalists and wildlife experts have long expressed concern that balloon debris is often mistaken for food by birds, sea turtles, and other animals. And, in some cases, this causes fatal injuries.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. also agrees with the potential balloon release ban

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser even showed lawmakers photos of wildlife harmed by balloons, calling them "deadly pieces of litter" that Louisiana needs to address.

House Bill 581 now heads to the full House for further debate. We'll keep tabs on the progress of this bill and provide updates on its progress.

