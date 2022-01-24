Teacher Raises, New Bridges and Better Louisiana Promises Governor

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has released the state's new fiscal year budget and education, new bridges and infrastructure top the list.Today, Governor John Bel Edwards delivered his budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget will deliver a much-needed pay raise to Louisiana teachers and spend an unprecedented amount of money on state bridges and infrastructure.

Edwards announced a pay increase of $1500 for teachers, "focusing on education at all levels". The pay increase will be funded by the state's recurring general fund.

The governor is also proposing non-recurring revenue from surplus, excess and American Rescue Plan to build two new bridges, one over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and another in Baton Rouge. He also wants the I-49 corridor to be completed.

Louisiana has faced many hurdles and setbacks over the past several years, but we are on the precipice of a recovery and resurgence across all of our communities if we wisely invest our budget surplus and federal funding resources on making long-term projects that maybe once seemed like a dream. New bridges in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, as well as the completion of the I-49 Lafayette Connector and investments in the much-needed rebuilding of bridges in rural Louisiana. -Governor John Bel Edwards

According to KATC , the governor's fiscal budget will include $500 million for the new Mississippi River bridge, $100 million for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, $100 million to finish the I-49 corridor and another $500 million for water and sewer upgrades and improvements statewide.

Governor John Bel Edwards 2022 Budget Highlights