BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - From sweeping insurance reforms to long-awaited teacher pay raises, the 2025 Louisiana Legislative Session closed with a flurry of impactful legislation that could shape the state’s economy, education system, and infrastructure for years to come.

Lawmakers Adjourn with Big Wins in Hand

Louisiana’s 2025 Regular Legislative Session officially adjourned this week, with state lawmakers approving a balanced $40 billion budget and several high-profile bills aimed at addressing the state’s toughest challenges — from soaring insurance premiums to crumbling roads and public education shortfalls.

“This has been time well spent,” said House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, noting that lawmakers "passed important legislation that will produce change in the years to come."

Tackling the Insurance Crisis Head-On

The number one issue of the session? Insurance reform — particularly the out-of-control auto insurance rates that have plagued drivers across Louisiana.

Key reforms passed include:

Act 11: Allows the Insurance Commissioner to declare auto insurance rates excessive.

Allows the Insurance Commissioner to declare auto insurance rates excessive. Act 15: Bars drivers more than 51% at fault from collecting damages.

Bars drivers more than 51% at fault from collecting damages. Act 16: Limits damage recovery for uninsured drivers.

Limits damage recovery for uninsured drivers. Act 17: Prevents undocumented immigrants from collecting damages in accidents.

Prevents undocumented immigrants from collecting damages in accidents. Act 18: Requires proof that injuries occurred as a direct result of the crash.

Requires proof that injuries occurred as a direct result of the crash. Act 19: Offers a 5% insurance discount for commercial vehicles equipped with dash cams.

These reforms aim to lower premiums, curb litigation abuse, and create a more predictable market for insurers, which lawmakers hope will attract more competition and expand coverage options statewide.

Long-Awaited Teacher Pay Raises

The budget also includes a $199 million boost for teacher pay, providing long-overdue raises for educators across Louisiana.

Governor Jeff Landry and legislative leaders made it a priority to strengthen teacher recruitment and retention, especially in rural and underserved parishes. This marks one of the largest education pay increases in recent state history.

Lawmakers also approved $30 million for high-dose tutoring programs, designed to combat learning loss and help Louisiana students catch up in reading and math post-pandemic.

Major Investment in Infrastructure & Economic Development

The state budget includes:

$709 million for roads, bridges, and infrastructure upgrades

$25 million for deferred maintenance at Louisiana's colleges and universities

at Louisiana's colleges and universities $275 million for economic development initiatives aimed at job creation and private-sector growth

A major win for the oil and gas industry came in the form of a severance tax cut, reducing the rate on oil from 12.5% to 6.5%. Lawmakers say this move will revive drilling activity, bring energy jobs back to the state, and provide long-term economic benefits.

Restructuring Government for Accountability

The Legislature also passed bills aimed at streamlining and improving efficiency in key state agencies, including:

What’s Next for Louisiana?

With the 2025 session wrapped, attention now turns to implementation. Insurance reforms will be closely watched to see if they actually lower rates. Teacher pay raises and education funding will also be measured for impact ahead of the next election cycle.

Some believe that additional tax reform and Medicaid cost controls could headline the 2026 session, while others predict more targeted legislation on coastal restoration, crime, and higher education.

As Senate President Cameron Henry put it:

“Lawmakers passed some important bills, and I look forward to seeing those priorities take off and flourish.”

How to Stay Informed

You can track new laws, watch archived debates, and follow committee activity through the Louisiana Legislature’s website at legis.la.gov or download the LALEGE app from your app store.