7 Louisiana Parishes Where Teachers Make the Most Money

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to teacher's pay, not all school district's and Parishes are created equal.

From Red River Parish to Lafayette Parish, Rapides Parish to St. Charles Parish, teacher's annual salaries can vary quite a bit. So, whether you're looking to get into education or looking to relocate for a better paycheck, let's take a look at what Parishes in Louisiana pay their teachers the most.

Louisiana Parishes Paying Teachers The Most

According to the National Education Association, the national average teacher salary is $72,030 per year.

The Louisiana Department of Education lists the average salary for a teacher in Louisiana for the 2023-2024 school year clocks in at $55,911.

That being said, it can be difficult to pin down down exact numbers when it comes to teacher's pay due to things such as extra compensation, including or excluding sabbaticals, and other factors such as special certifications, degrees, and doctorates.

Using data from niche.com and the Louisiana Department of Education, we can get a decent ranking of what Parishes in Louisiana pay their teachers the most.

Louisiana Parishes with Highest Average Teacher Salaries (2023–2024)

Here is a ranked list of Louisiana Parishes based on the official 2023–2024 average classroom teacher salary data published by the Louisiana Department of Education. This data reflects the actual average salary for classroom teachers across the state.

1. Zachary Community Schools - $71,000

2. St. Charles Parish - $69,000

3. St. Tammany Parish - $68,500

4. Bossier Parish - $67,800

5. Lafayette Parish - $66,200

6. Caddo Parish - $65,900

7. East Baton Rouge Parish - $65,500

According to the data, Calcasieu Parish, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish also rank in the top 10 for highest teacher salaries in Louisiana.

You can read more at niche.com and doe.louisiana.gov.