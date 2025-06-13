(KPEL News_ - A storm system has been making its way through Louisiana, and several areas of the state have already received between 4 and 6 inches of rain, leading to some street flooding.

Several inches of rain have been recorded in parts of both Iberia and St. Martin Parish, and storms are not letting up. There is also a possibility of small hail.

Click Here To Look At The Doppler Radar From KATC

Here is the information we currently have about road closures.

Iberia Parish has the following road closures:

Coteau Road

Intersection of Admiral Doyle Drive and Corporate Drive

Lafayette Parish has the following road closures:

Beacon Drive

Chemin Metairie

Country Run Drive

Dustin Circle

West Fairfield Drive

Fortune Road from Bonin to Youngsville Hwy.

Garber Road

Hill Ridge Road

Hunters Hill Road

North Larriviere Road

South Larrivierre from Griffin Road to Young Street

Marteau Road to Almonaster and Young Street

Regal Drive

Robicheaux Road

Sara Dee Drive

Savoy Road

Squirrel Run

U.S. 90 at Young Street

Velascco from Forest Grove to Chemin Metairie

Verot School Road near Youngsville

Young Street

St. Martin Parish has the following road closures:

Forum Drive is also closed due to high water.

