Storms Sweeping Across Louisiana Dumping Rain, List of Flooding Roads
(KPEL News_ - A storm system has been making its way through Louisiana, and several areas of the state have already received between 4 and 6 inches of rain, leading to some street flooding.
Several inches of rain have been recorded in parts of both Iberia and St. Martin Parish, and storms are not letting up. There is also a possibility of small hail.
Here is the information we currently have about road closures.
Iberia Parish has the following road closures:
- Coteau Road
- Intersection of Admiral Doyle Drive and Corporate Drive
Lafayette Parish has the following road closures:
- Beacon Drive
- Chemin Metairie
- Country Run Drive
- Dustin Circle
- West Fairfield Drive
- Fortune Road from Bonin to Youngsville Hwy.
- Garber Road
- Hill Ridge Road
- Hunters Hill Road
- North Larriviere Road
- South Larrivierre from Griffin Road to Young Street
- Marteau Road to Almonaster and Young Street
- Regal Drive
- Robicheaux Road
- Sara Dee Drive
- Savoy Road
- Squirrel Run
- U.S. 90 at Young Street
- Velascco from Forest Grove to Chemin Metairie
- Verot School Road near Youngsville
- Young Street
St. Martin Parish has the following road closures:
