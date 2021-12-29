Louisiana OMV Closes Several Offices Due to COVID-19, Urges Customers to Use Online Services

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed several branches across the state and is urging customers to go online instead of taking a trip to their local field office.

Several OMV branches are currently closed or operating with limited personnel due to the impacts of COVID-19. As a result, OMV officials want customers to take advantage of online services, the LA Wallet app and Public Tag Agents.

Here is a list of Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations that remain temporarily closed:

Chalmette

Franklinton

Gonzales

Jennings

Livingston

Mandeville

New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

Shreveport

Westwego

Winnsboro

The Crowley location was closed yesterday but will be reopening today (Wed, Dec. 29). The Lafayette location will also be open today, however, for appointments only.

You can view an up-to-date list of OMV closures at expresslane.org/alerts.

To utilize online services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, visit expresslane.org. There you can get a vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver's license request, driver's license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist, and more.

The OMV also reminds guests that facial coverings and social distancing are required at all OMV locations.

"Lousiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it's absolutely necessary. Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office," says OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.