BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Another heavy round of rain and thunderstorms will be plastering large portions of Louisiana over the next couple of days, forcing several closures across the region.

Many of those school systems will be transitioning Wednesday's schedule to remote learning.

Louisiana State Civil Service Closing Offices Due to Severe Weather

On a different front, the Louisiana State Civil Service has announced that state offices in 12 Louisiana parishes will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, due to the anticipated severe weather. Those parishes include:

Acadia

Cameron

Calcasieu

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

Vermilion

What does the State Civil Service agency do in Louisiana?

As a reminder, the State Civil Service is the central human resources agency for the state of Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police's Important Message to the Public During Inclement Weather

Louisiana State Police urges everyone to avoid traveling during severe storms.

Follow the LSP Facebook page for any road closures or dangerous situations. But if you are traveling and come across hazardous situations, report those by dialing *LSP (*577).