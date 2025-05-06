LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With heavy rains and flood alerts active across South Louisiana, several school systems have been evaluating whether or not to close their campuses on Wednesday morning.

Weather forecasts show accumulation of up to a foot in certain parts of Acadiana over the next few days. That could put several key roadways underwater and put parents, student drivers, and buses at risk during the downpour.

What We Know From Acadiana School Districts

The St. Landry Parish School System announced that it would close down schools on Tuesday morning.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced Tuesday that it would hold remote instruction on Wednesday as well.

Here are the school closures that have been announced so far, which local school districts are still weighing their options, and which ones will remain open.

School Closures

Lafayette Parish

• All Lafayette Parish School System students will transition to remote learning on Wednesday, May 7, due to the threat of flooding rains. Students must complete and turn in all assigned work upon returning to school or be marked absent. A decision about school on Thursday, May 8, will be announced by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Updates will be shared through the JCampus messaging system, LPSS social media, and www.LPSSonline.com.

• Due to the predicted inclement weather and possible flooding, Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed on Wednesday, May 7.

Acadia Parish

• Acadia Parish School System will be closed Wednesday, May 7, 2025, due to forecast of potential flooding overnight and during the early morning hours. This decision is being made with student and staff safety as the priority due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions which would possibly make travel dangerous. Schools will be sending learning packets home with students at dismissal today. Parents please ensure that your students follow the recommendations on how to complete the packets during the closure. If conditions permit, school and district administrative teams will inspect campuses to assess the conditions of our campuses on Wednesday afternoon. We will also continue monitoring weather forecasts and road conditions to make a decision about the safe return of students and staff for Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Iberia Parish

• Due to the forecast for rapid rainfall and potential flooding in our area, all schools in Iberia Parish will be closed Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for the safety of our students and staff. To ensure learning continues during this closure, teachers are preparing remote learning assignments. These assignments will be share via Google Classroom and/or provided as written assignments for those who need them. All assignments are required and will need to be submitted to teachers upon returning to school.

St. Landry Parish

• Due to forecasted flash flooding, all schools and administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, May 7th, and Thursday, May 8th. Lesson content will be delivered remotely through Google Classroom or written assignments. Completed assignments will serve as attendance documentation.

St. Martin Parish

• St. Martin Parish officials are closely monitoring the weather forecasts and will update families on any developments as the need arises. We ask that families also monitor local newscast for additional information on weather conditions.

Vermilion Parish

• After consultation with the National Weather Service, a strong line of storms during the overnight and well into Wednesday morning is expected to cause heavy rains and potential flooding in our area. VERMILION PARISH SCHOOLS WILL IMPLEMENT A VIRTUAL DAY OF LEARNING and all schools and central office buildings will be closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Thank you in advance for your support in this decision.

• Vermilion Charter Academy will be closed May 7 due to heavy rain.