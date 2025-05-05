LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The Lafayette Parish School System is keeping an eye on approaching weather systems that could turn severe Tuesday night, and may force school closures.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, LPSS acknowledged that the threat of severe weather is forcing the district to shut down events scheduled for Tuesday evening and reschedule them for later dates.

LPSS: Prepare for Remote Learning

While the school system has not yet determined if schools will be shut down on Wednesday, the statement released by the district is telling faculty to be prepared for a "possible remote learning day" on Wednesday should updated forecasts prove to be dangerous for getting students to school.

An official decision on what Wednesday's school schedule will look like will be presented to parents no later than noon on Tuesday.

"If a remote day is called," LPSS explained in its statement, "classwork must be turned in on the next in-person day or students will be marked absent."

Flood Watch Across Acadiana

KATC Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said on Monday morning that the most likely chances for heavy rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Don't let Monday deceive you, this is not going to be an overly pleasant week in the weather world," he wrote Monday morning. "Rain will start Tuesday evening and periods of heavy rain will continue on and off through the remainder of the week."

Those potentially-heavy rains can cause several intersections and key roadways to become difficult—if not impossible—to pass through if the rain accumulates. We've seen several recent rain events that have caused quite a few issues.

Just prior to Festival International, a major rain event threatened to wash out the day's events. However, the Downtown Lafayette community came together to assist local businesses and prepare the roadways for a successful weekend.