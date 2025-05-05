Updated May 5, 2025: KATC Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said on Monday morning that the most likely chances for heavy rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Don't let Monday deceive you, this is not going to be an overly pleasant week in the weather world," he wrote Monday morning. "Rain will start Tuesday evening and periods of heavy rain will continue on and off through the remainder of the week."

According to Phillips, a Flash Flood Watch is already in place in anticipation of this week's storms. The National Weather Service has this update as of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

This forecast will be updated throughout the week as the National Weather Service updates South Louisiana on the coming storm system.

Original story below.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Those cooler temperatures we saw throughout Acadiana this weekend could be giving way to moderate flood possibilities later this week, weather forecasts warn.

We've got a "wet and stormy pattern" on the way as rain makes its way back into South Louisiana on Monday night and continues through at least the midweek. The heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding in some areas.

Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding in Acadiana

According to KATC meteorologist Breyanna Lewis, we've got chances of rain, some of which could be heavy, for most of the work week ahead.

"While it might not be what we want to hear, we are entering a wet and stormy pattern, as rain returns on Monday night," Lewis said in a social media post on Saturday. "Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday through Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. By Friday, most of the rain should be gone, though a few lingering showers may remain."

The heavy rain and thunderstorms have the potential to become flash flooding events on Tuesday and Wednesday, Lewis warned, but added that we are not expecting "severe" weather.

"We do not expect severe weather; however, heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding will be the main concern," she explained, adding later that "It will be important to exercise caution while traveling, especially in flood-prone areas, as an all-day rain event is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday."

What an "All-Day Rain Event" Means for Lafayette

Those potentially-heavy rains can cause several intersections and key roadways to become difficult—if not impossible—to pass through if the rain accumulates. We've seen several recent rain events that have caused quite a few issues.

Just prior to Festival International, a major rain event threatened to wash out the day's events. However, the Downtown Lafayette community came together to assist local businesses and prepare the roadways for a successful weekend.

But it's not just Downtown Lafayette that has seen some issues lately. Several roadways in Lafayette have been known to flood. What's worse, many residents still seem compelled to drive through those waters, which ends up being a costly mistake.

Staying Prepared in Acadiana

While we're not anticipating any major closures, all it takes is a storm system stalling over Acadiana to cause major problems, and that isn't an unheard-of situation. In cases like that, it's best to stay off the roads until the weather system moves through.

Keep your eyes on local news and weather outlets as we head into the week. Forecasts can change, and it's best to be prepared for any scenario.