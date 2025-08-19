Highlights

How Will the $6.2 Billion Nexstar-Tegna Deal Reshape Lafayette's Media Landscape?

Major broadcast consolidation puts KLFY owner in direct competition with Gray Media's growing Louisiana empire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Another major change could be coming to Lafayette media, this time to KLFY.

Nexstar Media Group announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tegna Inc. for $6.2 billion in a cash transaction that will reshape the national television landscape and directly impact Lafayette's media market.

The mega-deal positions Lafayette's CBS affiliate KLFY-TV, owned by Nexstar, in direct competition with Gray Media's rapidly expanding Louisiana empire that now includes both KATC and KADN in the local market.

What Lafayette Families Need to Know About Media Consolidation

The transaction will create a television powerhouse with 265 full-power stations across 44 states and Washington, D.C., covering 80% of U.S. households. For Lafayette viewers, this consolidation battle represents a fundamental shift in how local news and programming will be delivered.

Gray Media announced an agreement to acquire KATC from Scripps and reached an agreement to acquire KADN from Allen Media Group, giving the Atlanta-based company control over both ABC and Fox/NBC affiliations in the Lafayette market. Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said the company "anticipates expanding news staff and increasing the hours of live local newscasts" at both Lafayette stations.

This sets up a direct rivalry between Gray's expanded Lafayette operations and Nexstar's KLFY, the oldest television station in the Lafayette area and the market's long-standing CBS affiliate.

New Orleans Connection Strengthens Nexstar's Louisiana Footprint

The Nexstar-Tegna deal brings WWL-TV (Channel 4) and WUPL (Channel 54) in New Orleans under the same corporate umbrella as Lafayette's KLFY. WWL-TV has been the top-rated station in New Orleans' local newscasts for nearly 30 years and currently produces 27 hours of locally produced newscasts each week.

According to The Advocate, "Nexstar, which currently owns WGNO in New Orleans and other stations around the state, said Tuesday that the deal will also help it give advertisers a bigger variety of local and national broadcast and digital advertising options."

For Lafayette businesses and advertisers, this consolidation could mean more comprehensive regional advertising packages spanning from Acadiana to New Orleans, potentially affecting local advertising rates and options.

Timeline and Regulatory Hurdles for Lafayette Market

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including Tegna shareholder and regulatory approvals, with an expected closing by the second half of 2026. The deal will require government approval, with public interest groups arguing that TV mega-mergers strangle competition and ultimately reduce local news coverage.

The timing aligns with the Trump administration's deregulation agenda, with Nexstar CEO Perry Sook stating that "the initiatives being pursued by the Trump administration offer local broadcasters the opportunity to expand reach, level the playing field, and compete more effectively with the Big Tech and legacy Big Media companies."

Currently, through the national television ownership rule, companies are capped at reaching 39% of all U.S. TV households. The proposed Nexstar-Tegna combination would significantly exceed this threshold, requiring either rule changes or station divestitures.

What Happens Next for Lafayette Media Landscape

The battle for Lafayette's attention now pits two media giants with different strategies. Gray's acquisition of both KATC and KADN could result in a combined newsroom, effectively reviving "the longstanding KATC vs. KLFY rivalry that dominated the Acadiana market for decades."

KLFY operates as Lafayette's CBS affiliate and currently produces local programming, including "Passe Partout," its well-known morning show, and sports programming focused on UL Lafayette and LSU athletics.

Nexstar expects the Tegna deal to generate annual net synergies of around $300 million from revenue opportunities and cost reductions. These savings could translate into increased investment in local news operations, particularly as Nexstar competes with Gray's promised expansion of Lafayette news coverage.

