Two Major Lafayette Stations, One Parent Company

The Lafayette television market is about to see a major shakeup. Gray Media, Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire KADN (FOX/NBC) from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group as part of a $171 million, ten-market deal.

The move comes just weeks after Gray Media completed its acquisition of KATC (ABC) from The E.W. Scripps Company. When this latest deal closes, both KADN and KATC, two of Lafayette’s most-watched local TV stations, will operate under the same corporate umbrella.

A Growing Louisiana TV Powerhouse?

With this purchase, Gray Media will own stations in every television market in Louisiana, including WVUE in New Orleans, WAFB in Baton Rouge, KALB in Alexandria, KPLC in Lake Charles, KNOE in Monroe, and KSLA in Shreveport.

Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said the company anticipates expanding news staff and increasing the hours of live local newscasts at both Lafayette stations once the acquisition is finalized.

Deal Expected to Close by End of 2025

The sale is expected to wrap up in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending FCC approval and other regulatory clearances. If approved, Lafayette could soon become home to one of the most concentrated local TV news operations in Louisiana.

Story developing...