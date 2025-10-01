KLFY Starts New Local True Crime Show ‘Cajun Case Files’

Lafayette, La. (KPEL-FM) - True Crime is a big deal, not just in Acadiana but all across the Globe.

Unfortunately, cities all across Acadiana from Lafayette to New Iberia and more have our very own unsolved True Crime cold cases.

In an effort to help shed some light on local cold cases, KLFY has started their own True Crime show called Cajun Case Files.

KLFY Cajun Case Files YouTube Via Cajun Case Files loading...

KLFY Cajun Case Files

Hosted by KLFY's Britt Lofaso, Cajun Case Files aims to focus on unsolved Acadiana cold cases to help bring attention to the victim's stories and hopefully, the added attention can help lead to answers.

As we've seen time and time again with Netflix and HBO documentaries, the extra attention given to some of these cold cases sheds new light on these tragedies and often leads to answers and arrests.

READ MORE: South Louisiana's Biggest Unsolved Cold Cases

Lofaso tells KLFY "I want to remember the lives lost, remember their stories and maybe help investigators solve cases that may have gone cold."

A couple of local Acadiana True Crime cases being investigated by Lofaso on Cajun Case Files include the suspicious death of 15-year-old Quawan Charles as well as the disappearance of Elle Goodie.

From KLFY.com -

By bringing attention to these cases, Cajun Case Files not only remembers the lives lost but also seeks to provide closure to families and communities affected by these tragedies. Cajun Case Files continues to shine a light on unsolved cases in Acadiana, offering hope for resolution and justice for the victims and their families.

True Crime Unsplash Via Jaclyn Baxter loading...

Why Do People Like True Crime?

True crime explores the extremes of human behavior, showing how people can commit shocking acts. Many are fascinated by what drives someone to break the law or commit a violent act.

True crime often involves mysteries, puzzles, or investigations. Some people enjoy piecing together clues, predicting motives, or trying to figure out who did it.

READ MORE: Louisiana Serial Killer Confesses Live on The Howard Stern Show

Following victims’ stories can also evoke empathy and emotional engagement. People are drawn to narratives that explore human struggle, survival, and resilience.

Cajun Case Files is available exclusively on the free KLFY+ available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, and on Samsung Smart TV’s.

Read more over at KLFY.com.