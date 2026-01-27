Highlights:

Jobie Lagrange announced Tuesday her departure from KATC after roughly one year with the station

The Broussard native worked as both a meteorologist and a multimedia journalist covering Acadiana

Her final broadcast was Tuesday evening on the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts

Lagrange waited until the life-threatening cold weather passed before making her announcement public

She has not publicly disclosed her next career move, but encouraged viewers to stay in touch

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Jobie Lagrange is leaving KATC after about a year with the Lafayette ABC affiliate, where she’s worked as both a multi-media journalist and meteorologist.

The Broussard native shared the news Tuesday through a heartfelt Facebook post. Her last broadcast was Tuesday night, covering the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. shows.

What Acadiana Viewers Need to Know

Lagrange said in her post that she held off on her announcement until the dangerous cold snap that had swept through the region had passed.

“I wanted to wait until the risk of life threatening cold weather was over to make an announcement,” she wrote. “I didn’t want any attention off of the weather.”

That timing shows how seriously she took keeping Acadiana informed and safe during severe weather—something she emphasized throughout her time at the station.

Lagrange’s Journey to KATC

Lagrange graduated with a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science from ULM. She came to KATC as both a multi-media journalist and meteorologist—a demanding dual role that meant reporting news stories and delivering weather forecasts.

She landed the job after finishing an internship at the National Weather Center. The position was her first professional role in broadcast meteorology and let her serve her home community in Acadiana.

Lagrange worked under Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo, whom she thanked for bringing her onto the team.

“Thank you for advocating for me to be on your team. For all you’ve taught me. For believing in me before I even graduated,” she wrote.

A Meteorologist’s Take on Broadcasting

In her Facebook post, Lagrange didn’t sugarcoat the realities of broadcast journalism and weather forecasting.

“This job is not for the weak or the unsteady,” she wrote. “It is the most challenging, demanding, and rewarding work I could have done.”

She thanked viewers who trusted her with their stories beyond just the forecast, saying, “To those who trusted me with not just your forecast but your stories, thank you. For your grace, kindness, patience, and openness.”

The MMJ and meteorologist combo proved especially tough. As a multimedia journalist, she shot and edited her own stories while prepping weather forecasts, a grueling schedule that meant juggling field reporting with studio presentations.

Lagrange’s Message to Acadiana

Lagrange made it clear she’s not cutting ties with Acadiana viewers just because she’s leaving the station.

“No matter where life takes me, I’m here for all of you still,” she wrote. “Please continue to reach out to me with your weather questions, pictures, or just keep in touch. Once family, always family.”

She thanked her KATC coworkers for teaching her the ropes. “To my news coworkers, you are superheroes. Thank you for teaching me a new career from the ground up. Thank you for being my family.”

Lagrange also talked about the personal costs of the job, especially juggling a demanding broadcast schedule as a mother, adding, “To my children, thank you for your grace and compassion while I navigated working two brand new jobs right out of college.”

Her parting advice hit home for anyone thinking about a career change: “To anyone wanting to try something new, follow their dream, do something unexpected, who feels doubted, terrified, anxious, hopeful, unsure... do the thing. Jump in. There will be amazing people you will meet along the way.”