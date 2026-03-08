(KPEL News) - St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says the February raid of a Breaux Bridge convenience store led to the confiscation of illegal substances, an arrest, and additional action in Lafayette.

Breaux says a search warrant was executed at Sunny Dee's Convenience Store on Coteau Rodaire Highway in Breaux Bridge.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies went to the store on February 19, and during their search, they say they took possession of the following:

Two 15 ml Bottles of Synthetic Cannabinoids

One THC Vape Cartridge

One Box of Tadalafil

Two Firearms

$6,893.00

Sheriff Breaux says 21-year-old Abdulwahab Saleh of St. Martinville was arrested in connection with this case. He was arrested and charged with the following:

LA R.S. 40:966A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

LA R.S. 14:95E Illegal Carrying of Weapons

LA R.S. 40:1060.13 Sale, Distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE DRUG INVESTIGATION LEADS TO SUSPECTS ON THE RUN

Saleh was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

As this investigation in St. Martin Parish continued, it also led to a search in Lafayette. Breaux says the Lafayette PD's Narcotics Division searched a property in the 100 block of Grandmark Street in Lafayette and seized $164,187.

Sheriff Breaux reminds anyone who sees illegal drug activity to call their St. Martin Parish Narcotics Tip Line at 337-3942626.

You can also report the information to St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.