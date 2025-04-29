LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — When a sudden rush of floodwater hit Downtown Lafayette last week, local residents and businesses were faced with a dire situation. Residences and commercial properties alike were taking on water thanks to a storm system that dumped a lot of water over the parish in just a little bit of time.

One of the local restaurants that was hit hard was Pop's Poboys, a popular spot in the downtown area known for its unique takes on the classic Louisiana sandwich.

It was Thursday morning, the day Festival International was set to start, and Downtown Lafayette was knee-deep in water, including Pop's.

The restaurant called for reinforcements, telling social media that the downtown area would need some help. It was time for the community to come together, and it did—in a big way.

How Lafayette Showed Up for One of Its Own

Pop's documented the journey through the day on Thursday, as workers and volunteers alike showed up and helped where they could. All through the area, groups like the Downtown Lafayette Ambassadors were in action, and businesses rallied in whatever way they could.

The team at Pop's said they were "overwhelmed with gratitude" to the community.

"We lost computers, some stock, but it could have been so much worse if it weren't for the community rallying to help us and the other downtown businesses who took water," a post on the restaurant's Facebook Page read. "I can't believe I can say this, but WE ARE OPEN! Let's make this the biggest Festival ever!!"

Defying the Odds, Reopening, and Celebrating Festival International

In what became a story we saw all throughout the downtown area, folks came together and Festival International went off largely without a hitch (though a Friday night thunderstorm shut the music down early). Multiple reports and posts on social media all said the same thing: It was a great Festival.

And now, with Festival over and Downtown Lafayette returning to business as usual, restaurants like Pop's defied the odds and opened their doors for regular business.

"We’ve never been prouder to serve this community and are forever humbled at the outpouring of love and support," the restaurant noted on Facebook.

A Reminder of What Makes Lafayette Special

It's a true testament to the heart of the Downtown Lafayette area—and, indeed, the entire region—that the entire community could rally and save local businesses from a sudden and devastating situation.

It's something that makes Lafayette so unique and so appealing to community-minded folks who want a place to call home.

