Video Shows Major Flooding in Some Parts of Downtown Lafayette

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Storms across parts of Acadiana have dropped several inches of rainfall, and we are now getting reports of extreme Flash Flooding in some parts of Lafayette.

Water rescues have been underway along some roadways on Thursday morning, and we've seen some vehicles along the Thruway that are flooded.

A video posted by our friends at Pop's Poboys shows extreme flooding in parts of the downtown Lafayette district. Sadly, this is happening as Festival International kicks off this week.

The only good news to share at this time is that the storms will move out of the area, and rain chances will diminish as we get closer to the weekend.

If you know of anyone who owns a business in downtown Lafayette, you may want to reach out to them today to ask if they can use your assistance in cleaning up as they prepare for the festival.

Police are asking that you avoid the roadways this morning as several roads in Lafayette are under water and closed.

UPDATE: New video shows that the water in this area of downtown Lafayette has receded, but sadly, water did get into some businesses.

Here are more photos of the flooding along some roadways in downtown Lafayette.

Not far from the downtown area, our friends at "Kirk's U Needa Butcher" posted these heartbreaking photos that show water in their business.