(KPEL News) - Two people from Opelousas were arrested after allegations that an 18-year-old woman they were with was forced to go with them and leave a home where she didn't want to.

The investigation is still ongoing, and all of the details of this case are not known at this time, including what might have motivated this situation. Two people were arrested at a hospital in Lafayette after Lafayette Sheriff's deputies assisted with the arrest of 26-year-old Kayman Guillory and 21-year-old Shaylon Davis.

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What Port Barre Police Say Happened Inside A Home Where A Woman Was Forced Out

The entire situation started in Port Barre when a call came into their police department about a disturbance. According to police, Guillory and Davis were not at the home when they responded, having left after allegedly forcing the 18-year-old victim to go with them.

Officials say this happened as the 18-year-old was just visiting at the home, and she was allegedly pressured to leave.

Victim Says Man Who Forced Them Out A Home Was Armed

Police alleged that Guillory was armed at the time and made threats to hurt people in the house if the victim didn't go with them, so the victim complied.

While in the car, the victim received a call from the police, and she told them where she was. Officials say that at that point, the victim says Davis then took possession of the victim's phone and turned it off.

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Two People Accused Of Making A Woman In Port Barre Get In Their Car Were Arrested

The people later learned they were at a hospital in Lafayette to see someone in the Intensive Care Unit.

With Lafayette Sheriff's deputies, they were able to take all three into custody and interview the victim.

The victim was able to tell about her experiences and even described the gun to the authorities. They continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Guillory has been charged with Second-Degree Kidnapping, and Davis has been charged with Interfering with Emergency Communications.

The investigation is ongoing.