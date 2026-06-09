(KPEL News) - Target has announced they are recalling two types of its baby wipes sold in Louisiana after questions arose about bacterial contamination in the packages following customer complaints and testing.

The baby wipes that are being recalled voluntarily are the Up & Up Brand Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes and the Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes.

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FDA Testing Shows Bacteria in Target Wipes Sold Nationally

Target announced that the FDA had done testing on those types of wipes and found two bacteria present. Testing found both Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli, which can cause serious illness, according to the FDA report.

Officials from the store say if you have any of the baby wipes with the dates below, you should stop using them immediately.

Which Up & Up Brand Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes Are Being Recalled?

According to the company, Up & Up Brand Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes with the following manufacturing date codes are being recalled:

December 29, 2025, to December 30, 2025, with expiration dates of June 29, 2028, and June 30, 2028.

Which Up & Up Brand Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes Are Being Recalled?

According to the company, Up & Up Brand Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes with the following manufacturing date codes are being recalled:

November 7, 2025, to May 45, 2025, with expiration dates between May 10, 2028, and November 5, 2028.

The wipes were sold in a variety of sizes, including the following:

20 count

72 count

216 count

800 count

1,200 count

How To Get Your Money Back If You Bought Recalled Target Baby Wipes

If you have any of the packages, you will get a full refund; you just need to visit your local Target store.