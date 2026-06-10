(KPEL News) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group are hoping the public can help them find a Carencro man who is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Rape.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, in a Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish social media post, they are seeking 45-year-old Joshua Kane Meche for the charge.

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Gibson describes Meche as about 5'7 "tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Gibson says the man has blonde hair and green eyes.

Officials say Meche's last known address is 408 Pope Road in Carencro.

What to Do If You Believe You Have Seen Wanted Suspect Joshua Meche of Carencro

According to Gibson, there are a couple of ways you can contact the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish program if you have information about Meche. You can anonymously give your information by calling their TIPS Line at 337-789-TIPS.

If you prefer, you can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. This is also an anonymous way to share information.

Gibson says callers can receive up to $2,500 in cash if their information leads to an arrest.