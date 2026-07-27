LAFAYETTE, La. — Three Acadiana men are facing fines and possible jail time after Louisiana wildlife agents cited them for a string of deer hunting violations uncovered during a monthslong investigation spanning two hunting seasons in Vernon and Lafayette parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division cited Blake Sims, 30, of Carencro, Alex Bourque, 35, of Lafayette, and Steven Sims, 55, of Carencro, on June 30. All three face charges of allowing or using another person’s deer tags and taking over the daily limit of antlerless deer. Agents also tied the men to additional violations including exceeding antlered deer limits, failing to tag deer, using illegal firearms, hunting doves during a closed season, and harvesting a deer with an infrared sight.

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How the Investigation Started

Agents opened the case after receiving information about possible illegal deer harvests during the 2025-26 hunting season. That tip led investigators to look back across two seasons of hunting activity tied to the three men, and they found a pattern of shared tags and over-limit kills stretching from the 2024-25 season through 2025-26.

What Agents Found on Each Subject

Investigators determined Bourque harvested three antlerless deer during a single hunt, well over the daily limit, with the other two deer tagged under Blake Sims’ and Steven Sims’ names instead of his own. Bourque also harvested four bucks during the 2024-25 season.

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Blake Sims harvested two bucks in a single day during the 2025-26 season and exceeded the daily limit of does during the 2024-25 season. Agents also cited him for harvesting a dove out of season using a .17-caliber rifle.

Steven Sims harvested four bucks during the 2025-26 season and failed to tag one of them. Agents say he used a night vision scope to take another deer and took two does in a single day during the 2024-25 season.

Fines and Restitution the Three Men Face

Penalties for the violations range from $250 to $950 in fines and up to 120 days in jail, depending on the specific offense. Agents are also seeking civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, totaling $4,064 for Blake Sims, $4,874 for Bourque, and $4,874 for Steven Sims.

The case was investigated by Corporal Michael Thacker, Corporal Michael Blanchard, and Senior Agent Nicholas Ortego.

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