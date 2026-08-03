LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana’s 2026-2027 deer season opens under a new legal framework for tracking Chronic Wasting Disease, plus a restructured possession limit for hunters in Deer Area 1 and a handful of other rule changes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has posted its full season calendar for all 10 deer areas, and archery hunters in several parts of the state are already gearing up for the earliest openers.

Whether a hunter chases deer in the Felicianas, the river parishes of northeast Louisiana or the pine woods and pasture country around Acadiana, the season structure looks familiar on the surface. What changed sits underneath it. LDWF redefined what counts as a legal buck this year, and its response to a new disease detection in northeast Louisiana rewrote how far a CWD zone reaches once a case turns up.

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When Each of the 10 Deer Areas Opens

LDWF splits the state into 10 deer hunting areas, and each one runs on its own calendar built around archery, primitive firearms, modern firearms and a youth and veterans weekend.

Area 1 opens archery Oct. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, with primitive firearms Nov. 8-14 and Jan. 19-31, firearms still-hunting Nov. 15-Dec. 5 and Jan. 5-18, and firearms with or without dogs Dec. 6-Jan. 4. Area 2 follows a similar shape with archery Oct. 1-Jan. 31, primitive firearms Oct. 18-24 and Jan. 12-18, still-hunting Oct. 25-Dec. 2, and dogs allowed Dec. 3-Jan. 11.

Areas 3, 7, 8 and 10, which cover much of central and southwest Louisiana, open archery earlier, on Sept. 20, and run through Jan. 15. Primitive firearms falls Oct. 11-17 and Jan. 5-11 in all four areas. Areas 3, 7 and 8 then move to still-hunting only Oct. 18-Nov. 30, followed by firearms with or without dogs Dec. 1-Jan. 4. Area 10 has no dog-hunting stage at all this year; its firearms season runs still-hunt only from Oct. 18 straight through Jan. 4.

Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash brown deer with black background

Area 4 mirrors Area 1’s dates but keeps its own separate bag limit. Areas 5, 6 and 9 all open archery Oct. 1 as bucks-only until Oct. 15, then switch to either-sex through Feb. 15. From there, Area 6 stays simpler than its two neighbors: primitive firearms runs either-sex Nov. 8-14 and Jan. 19-31, still-hunting firearms Nov. 15-Dec. 5, and firearms with or without dogs Dec. 6-Jan. 18, with either-sex take allowed the whole way through. Areas 5 and 9 carry more restrictions layered on top, alternating bucks-only and either-sex windows through the primitive firearms, still-hunt and dog seasons into mid-January, so hunters there should check the exact either-sex dates before heading out.

Youth and honorably discharged veteran hunters get their own private-land weekends scattered from late September through late October depending on area, and hunters should check the specific dates for their area before heading out, since a two-week difference between neighboring areas is common.

Bag Limits, and Why Area 1 Changed

The daily limit statewide stays at one antlered and one antlerless deer when antlerless take is legal. The season limit in most of the state, Areas 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, remains six deer, with no more than three antlered or four antlerless among those six.

Area 4 keeps its smaller limit of four deer per season, capped at two antlered and two antlerless, and Area 10 stays at three deer, also capped at two and two. Those two areas have carried reduced limits for several seasons because their deer herds haven’t recovered enough to support the standard statewide allowance.

Area 1 is the outlier for 2026-2027. LDWF restructured its possession limit: hunters can still take up to six deer per season there, but no more than two can be antlered, with as many as five antlerless allowed, a heavier antlerless allowance than the standard three-and-four split used elsewhere in the state. Hunters used to the old breakdown will want to recheck their math before the season opens.

A New Legal Framework for CWD Zones

The biggest structural change this season came out of the Legislature rather than the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s usual season-setting process. Senate Concurrent Resolution 24, passed during the 2026 session, rewrote how Louisiana defines and manages areas around a confirmed Chronic Wasting Disease case, replacing the old “control area” system with what LDWF now calls CWD management zones.

Under the new framework, a zone extends 15 miles out from wherever a positive case is confirmed. There are currently four such zones in northeast Louisiana, covering parts of Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Tensas, Union and West Feliciana parishes. A zone comes off the books once three consecutive surveillance seasons, which LDWF defines as running July 1 through June 30, pass without a new positive case.

The rules inside a zone flex with the local infection rate. Baiting and feeding will be allowed statewide inside current CWD zones between Sept. 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, but if a zone’s CWD rate comes in between 2.5% and 20%, baiting gets shut off there for the following surveillance season. Bait not normally eaten by deer can still be used for feral hog trapping regardless of zone status.

Photo by Anthony Roberts on Unsplash reindeer on grass field at daytime

Carcass movement restrictions carry over from the old control area rules. Hunters can’t haul a whole deer carcass out of a management zone. What travels legally is meat that’s already boned out, cut and wrapped, or in quarters with no spinal column or head attached, along with antlers, clean skull plates, cleaned skulls, capes, tanned hides, finished mounts and cleaned teeth.

Louisiana’s first CWD case turned up in 2022. The state has logged 55 total positives since, and the count by parish shows how concentrated the disease has stayed: 52 in Tensas Parish, with single detections in Ouachita, Catahoula and Concordia. The Ouachita case, confirmed in a hunter-harvested doe from Deer Area 2 sampled in January and verified by a national veterinary lab in Iowa, is what triggered the emergency expansion that led directly to this year’s new zone system.

CWD hasn’t been shown to spread to humans, but the CDC and World Health Organization both recommend against eating meat from a deer known to be infected. LDWF offers free testing for hunters who harvest a deer inside a management zone, and hunters can find current zone maps and drop-off cooler locations on the department’s CWD page.

Other Rule Changes Worth Knowing Before the Opener

Beyond the CWD overhaul, LDWF made a handful of other changes that affect deer hunters directly this season. The definition of a legal antlered buck now includes bucks carrying velvet-covered antlers of three inches or longer, closing a gap that used to leave velvet-antlered deer in a gray area. Hunters 65 and older, along with disabled veteran licensees and properly licensed disabled hunters, can now use any legal weapon during the primitive firearms season in every deer area.

LDWF also added a special archery season inside the CWD zones in Deer Areas 1, 2 and 6, giving hunters in those zones extra opportunity to harvest deer for surveillance sampling. And for the first time, hunters recovering a mortally wounded deer or bear are permitted to use a drone to help locate the animal.

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Where Acadiana Fits on the Map

Lafayette Parish itself straddles two deer areas. Most of the parish falls in Deer Area 6, alongside Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, while a slice of the parish sits in Area 3 with Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis and Vernon. Hunters who aren’t sure which side of the line their lease or family land falls on should check the area boundary descriptions before opening day, since the two areas run on noticeably different calendars this year.

None of the current CWD management zones reach into Acadiana. The four active zones sit in the northeastern part of the state, well outside Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Landry and the rest of the Acadiana parishes. That could change if a positive case turns up closer to home, which is part of why LDWF keeps pushing free testing and asks any hunter who sees a deer acting sick, stumbling, drooling excessively or unusually thin, to call a wildlife field office or the department’s after-hours line at 800-442-2511.

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