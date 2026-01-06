Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Concordia Parish Deer for First Time

Highlights:

First Chronic Wasting Disease detection in wild deer in Concordia Parish confirmed on Richard K. Yancey WMA

Louisiana’s total CWD cases now at 49 since disease first appeared in state in 2022

National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed positive test results

Hunters encouraged to submit additional samples at Highway 15 drop-off site near Richard K. Yancey WMA

LDWF putting CWD response plan into action with more details on mitigation efforts coming soon

Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Concordia Parish Deer for First Time

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) — Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in a hunter-harvested white-tailed buck in Concordia Parish. This is the first time the fatal neurological disease has been found in wild deer in the parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the buck was harvested on Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area, a 70,872-acre tract about 35 miles south of Ferriday along Highway 15. The detection brings Louisiana’s total CWD cases to 49 since the disease first showed up in the state in 2022.

Testing Process and Confirmation

The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory detected CWD prions in tissue samples submitted by LDWF. The lab then sent the sample to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, where the diagnosis was confirmed.

The test looks for abnormal prion proteins that cause the disease. Prions are misfolded proteins that gradually damage brain tissue and cause CWD symptoms.

What Concordia Parish Hunters Need to Know

Deer season is still underway, so hunters in the area are encouraged to submit additional samples for testing. LDWF has set up a CWD sample drop-off site along Highway 15 near the northern boundary of Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area.

Hunters need to bring a fresh deer head with a few inches of neck. Data submission cards and bags are at the site. Put the bagged deer head and data card in the cooler at the drop-off location.

LDWF provides all CWD testing for hunter-harvested deer free of charge.

“We will continue to count on our hunters, property owners, deer processors and taxidermists for their assistance in monitoring CWD as their continued partnership with our department will help manage the expanse of CWD in the state keeping our deer population healthy,” LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said.

Rutting Season In The Deer Park At Dunham Massey Getty Images loading...

Understanding Chronic Wasting Disease

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease that hits white-tailed deer and other members of the Cervidae family, including mule deer, elk, moose, and caribou. A prion causes the disease, which is 100-percent fatal in affected deer after an indeterminate incubation period.

There is no treatment or preventative vaccine for CWD. Infected deer may not show symptoms for months or years. Eventually, they may show:

Weight loss and emaciation

Excessive salivation

Frequent drinking and urination

Incoordination and circling behavior

Lack of fear of humans

The disease spreads when deer have direct contact with each other or with the urine, feces, saliva, and body parts of infected deer. Prions can also stick around in the environment, binding to soil particles and staying infectious for years.

Human Health Considerations

Although CWD has not been shown to be contagious to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend against consuming deer known to be infected with CWD.

Anyone hunting in areas where CWD-infected deer have been found should have their deer tested before eating it. LDWF provides this testing free of charge to Louisiana hunters.

LDWF Response and Next Steps

LDWF is putting its CWD response plan into action for the affected area. More information about mitigation efforts and specific management strategies for Concordia Parish will come out in the next few weeks.

When CWD shows up in Louisiana, LDWF usually creates a CWD control area with feeding and baiting restrictions and limits on moving deer body parts. The size and specific rules depend on where infected deer are found and how the local deer population moves around.

