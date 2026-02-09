ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) — A Geismar hunter is facing thousands in fines after wildlife agents caught him with five illegal bucks during the 2025-26 season.

Kyle D. Barksdale, 33, got citations on January 24 for going over his seasonal and daily deer limits, plus failing to tag deer, validate harvests, and comply with harvest card requirements, LDWF reports.

Local Hunter Busted in Geismar

Corporal Brent Hebert started investigating after reports of a hunter on land without permission near Geismar. He found Barksdale had taken three antlered bucks earlier in the season without tagging them, validating the harvests, or filling out harvest cards. Two of those deer were taken while trespassing.

On January 16, Barksdale took an eight-point buck and a 12-point buck while trespassing. Those two bucks pushed him over both his daily limit and seasonal limit for antlered deer.

Louisiana requires hunters to tag deer immediately after harvest and validate the kill. Hunters also need to document each deer on their harvest cards to track their seasonal take.

Penalties and Restitution for Ascension Parish Violations

Going over the daily and seasonal deer limits brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Each count of failing to tag deer, failing to validate harvests, and failing to comply with harvest card requirements carries up to a $350 fine.

The property owner didn’t press trespassing charges. Agents gave Barksdale a warning for trespassing.

Barksdale’s on the hook for civil restitution up to $2,400 for the illegally taken deer. That money compensates Louisiana’s wildlife resources for animals removed outside legal harvest frameworks.

Louisiana Deer Season Enforcement Priorities

LDWF enforcement agents patrol Wildlife Management Areas, public lands, and private property where violations get reported throughout deer season. The department focuses on cases involving over-limit violations, improper tagging, and trespassing that hurt wildlife populations and landowner rights.

Louisiana hunters can check current deer hunting regulations, tagging requirements, and season limits on the LDWF website. Report violations to local LDWF enforcement agents or through the department’s tip line.