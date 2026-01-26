Highlights

Jacob Breaux, 22, of Des Allemands cited for commercial fishing without a proper license on January 15

Agents seized 236 pounds of catfish from illegally operated set lines on Bayou Des Allemands

Violations include fishing without a commercial gear license and failing to tag set lines with the license number

Taking commercial fish without a proper license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail

Louisiana regulations require that all commercial fishing gear be clearly tagged with the operator’s commercial fishing license number

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Lafourche Parish man for commercial fishing violations after discovering him operating untagged set lines without required commercial licenses on Bayou Des Allemands.

According to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents cited Jacob Breaux, 22, of Des Allemands, on January 15 for taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and failing to tag set lines with his commercial fishing license number.

What Lafourche Parish Commercial Fishermen Need to Know

The enforcement action highlights critical requirements for anyone engaged in commercial fishing operations in Louisiana waters. Commercial fishermen must possess both a commercial fisherman’s license and specific gear licenses for the equipment they’re using.

Agents were on routine patrol in Bayou Des Allemands when they observed Breaux tending set jug lines. During the contact, agents learned Breaux did not possess the required commercial gear license and had failed to tag the set lines with a commercial fishing license number as required by state regulations.

Following the violations, agents seized 236 pounds of catfish and sold them to the highest bidder, standard procedure for illegally harvested commercial fish.

Louisiana Commercial Fishing License Requirements

Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry generates millions of pounds of catch annually, with freshwater commercial fishermen landing more than 12 million pounds of catfish, buffalo fish, and other species each year. The state requires multiple licenses to operate legally.

According to Louisiana regulations, anyone taking fish for commercial purposes must have a commercial fisherman’s license. Additionally, operators need specific gear licenses for each type of equipment used, including set lines, trotlines, and jug lines.

All commercial fishing gear must be clearly tagged with the operator’s commercial fishing license number. Louisiana Administrative Code requires that information be attached with a waterproof tag or written directly on the device in indelible ink.

Penalties and Consequences for Commercial Fishing Violations

The penalties for commercial fishing violations in Louisiana are substantial. Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to tag set lines carries up to a $50 fine.

These regulations exist to protect Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry and ensure proper monitoring of fish populations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries uses commercial harvest data to improve population assessments and inform management decisions.

Lafourche Parish’s waterways, including Bayou Des Allemands and Bayou Lafourche, support both recreational and commercial fishing operations. The region’s proximity to both freshwater and saltwater areas makes it a prime location for diverse fishing opportunities, but also requires strict adherence to licensing requirements.

What Happens Next for the Des Allemands Case

Sgt. Richard Bean and Corporal Troy Autin participated in the enforcement case. The charges will proceed through Louisiana’s court system, where Breaux will face the statutory penalties for the violations.

For commercial fishermen operating in Lafourche Parish and throughout Louisiana, the case serves as a reminder that wildlife enforcement agents regularly patrol waterways and conduct compliance checks. Operators should ensure they have all required licenses, that gear is properly tagged, and that they’re following all state regulations.

Commercial fishing licenses can be purchased at LDWF Headquarters in Baton Rouge or through mail-in applications. Applicants must provide proof of Louisiana residency and comply with all documentation requirements.