Highlights

A bald eagle was shot and killed in Erath on December 5, 2025

The eagle died from a fatal gunshot wound shortly after being discovered

Three organizations are offering up to $6,000 combined for information leading to a conviction

Federal law carries penalties of up to $5,000 in fines and one year in jail for killing a bald eagle

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Louisiana Operation Game Thief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Three organizations are putting up $6,000 for information about who shot a bald eagle in Vermilion Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said enforcement agents got a call about an injured bald eagle at the intersection of Robert Road and Wilmer Road in Erath on December 5, 2025. LDWF personnel found the eagle and brought it in for examination.

What Happened to the Eagle

During the examination, the eagle had a fatal gunshot wound. The bird died shortly after being found.

LDWF agents and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers are investigating.

Reward Details and How to Report Information

Three organizations will pay up to $6,000 combined for information that leads to a conviction.

The reward consists of:

$2,500 from the Humane World for Animals

$2,500 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Up to $1,000 from Louisiana Operation Game Thief

Anyone with information can call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use tip411, text LADWF and your tip to 847411, or download the free “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app.

Both options work 24 hours a day. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they ask.

Legal Penalties for Killing a Bald Eagle

Shooting a bald eagle violates the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Whoever gets convicted faces up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail. A civil restitution fine up to $5,000 will also be assessed.