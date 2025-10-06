Highlights

Squirrel and rabbit seasons opened October 4 on Kisatchie National Forest—shutdown won’t stop you

LDWF confirms all hunting seasons run as usual with no disruptions

Recreation areas and campsites across the forest’s 604,000 acres stay open

Some developed campgrounds may close if the shutdown drags on, but you can still camp anywhere in the forest for free

Nearly 13,000 Forest Service employees are furloughed nationwide, but hunting continues

Government Shutdown: Can You Hunt on Kisatchie National Forest?

Kisatchie National Forest hunting seasons run normally despite federal funding lapse.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you’re planning to hunt Kisatchie National Forest this weekend, you’re good to go. Squirrel and rabbit seasons opened Saturday, October 4, right on schedule. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says all hunting seasons will run without interruption, even though the federal government shut down on October 1.

LDWF says the 604,000-acre Kisatchie National Forest is open for business. Recreation areas and campsites throughout the forest are available. Louisiana sportsmen have full access during prime fall hunting season.

What You Need to Know About Forest Access

The good news from LDWF comes as the federal government hits day six of the shutdown. Congress couldn’t pass a funding bill before the fiscal year started on October 1. About 750,000 federal employees are furloughed, including roughly 13,000 Forest Service workers. But hunting on national forest lands keeps rolling.

Kisatchie spreads across seven parishes in central and northern Louisiana—Grant, Natchitoches, Winn, Rapides, Vernon, Claiborne, and Webster. It’s Louisiana’s only national forest and the state’s biggest stretch of natural landscape. The forest follows hunting rules set by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, which means state management keeps seasons on track when federal operations hit snags.

Why State Management Keeps Hunting Open

The key difference is who runs the show. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries sets hunting seasons, bag limits, and regulations for Kisatchie. The Forest Service manages the land itself, but doesn’t control when you can hunt or what you can take. That state-level control means hunting continues even when federal funding stops.

You can hunt squirrel and rabbit through January 31, 2026, across most of the forest. October through January is peak time for small game in Louisiana’s piney woods and hardwood bottoms. The forest has longleaf pine stands, hardwood bottomlands, and hillside bogs—all solid habitat for game.

What’s Open for Hunting Right Now

All five ranger districts are operating—Calcasieu, Caney, Catahoula, Kisatchie, and Winn. Deer archery season runs through January 15 on most districts. Youth-only deer hunts happen October 11-17 across the forest. Primitive firearms seasons start October 18-19, then firearms seasons kick off October 25.

The Catahoula and Red Dirt National Wildlife Management Preserves inside Kisatchie stay open. You need free season permits for these spots. Get them through the Forest Service website or call district offices.

How to Get Your Hunting License

If you’re planning trips in the next few weeks, you still need your Louisiana hunting license. Buy it online through LDWF’s website. State services run separately from federal funding.

What Could Change If the Shutdown Drags On

Hunting runs normally now, but some services at Kisatchie might see cuts if the shutdown lasts weeks. The Forest Service says land management for safety and public use continues, but 40 percent of their workers are furloughed.

What Services Might Be Limited

Some developed campgrounds might close. Kisatchie hasn’t announced specific closures yet. You can still camp anywhere in the national forest outside designated campgrounds at no charge. That gives you options for multi-day hunting trips even if developed sites shut down.

Dispersed Camping Options Across Kisatchie

Dispersed camping means setting up camp anywhere in the forest that’s not a designated campground. You must stay at least 150 yards from any developed recreation area, trail, or residence. There’s no fee, no reservation needed. Just pack out what you pack in and follow Leave No Trace principles.

Visitor services like ranger stations and information centers might cut hours or close as furloughs continue. Forest Service website updates could slow down. But keeping hunting lands open stays a priority during funding lapses.

The Forest Service labels certain work as “excepted”—it continues without appropriations. That includes protecting federal lands, emergency response, and public health and safety activities. Hunting seasons fall under this category since Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries handles the regulations and dates.

Essential rangers and law enforcement stay on duty for public safety and resource protection. They work without pay until the shutdown ends. All furloughed federal workers get back pay once Congress passes funding, under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019.

The Politics Behind the Shutdown

The fight in Washington is about health care policy. Senate Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on extending the Affordable Care Act provisions. Republicans passed a clean continuing resolution in the House and blame Democrats for the shutdown. Democratic leaders say Republicans control Congress and the White House, so the mess is on them. Nobody’s saying when talks might start again.

State management of hunting regulations means even a long federal shutdown barely touches fall and winter hunting. Watch for updates on campground availability and visitor services as the shutdown continues.

Buy a Louisiana hunting license at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunting-licenses-permits-tags. For Kisatchie National Forest hunting info, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r08/kisatchie/recreation/hunting or contact LDWF Small Game/Wild Turkey Program Manager Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.

