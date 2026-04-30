LAFAYETTE, La. — If you were planning to vote in Louisiana's congressional races next month, those elections are on hold. Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Thursday suspending the state's U.S. House primary elections after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the current congressional map is unconstitutional. The order, issued under emergency election authority in state law, affects only the House races. Everything else on the May 16 ballot stays put.

That includes the U.S. Senate primary, where Sen. Bill Cassidy faces a crowded field headlined by U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow. The five constitutional amendments, a Louisiana Supreme Court race, two Public Service Commission elections, and a seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are all still on as scheduled, according to the Governor's Office.

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What the Supreme Court Actually Decided

The ruling at the center of all this came down Wednesday in Louisiana v. Callais. In a 6-3 decision authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the court found that Louisiana's current congressional map, drawn during the 2024 First Extraordinary Session under SB 8, was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. That map created a second majority-Black congressional district running from Shreveport south to Baton Rouge, currently held by U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields.

That ruling reinstated a lower court injunction blocking the state from holding congressional elections under that map, leaving Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill to argue they had no legal path to proceed with the House races as drawn.

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"Allowing elections to proceed under an unconstitutional map would undermine the integrity of our system and violate the rights of our voters," Landry said in a statement Thursday. "This executive order ensures we uphold the rule of law while giving the Legislature the time it needs to pass a fair and lawful congressional map."

Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry formally certified that an electoral emergency exists, a required step under R.S. 18:401.1 before the governor can suspend or delay an election.

What Happens to Louisiana's Congressional Races Now

The Legislature has until June 1, when the regular session ends, to draw a new map. Two redistricting bills are already in play: one by state Sen. Jay Morris of West Monroe and another by state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter of Port Allen, who chairs the Senate redistricting committee.

Republican leaders have been candid about their intent. They want the new map to eliminate at least one of the two congressional seats currently held by Black Democrats: Fields in the Baton Rouge-area district and Rep. Troy Carter, who represents much of New Orleans.

Senate President Cameron Henry said that because of the compressed timeline, the rescheduled House races will likely use the old "jungle primary" format rather than the new semi-closed partisan system that had been set for May. Under a jungle primary, all candidates run together regardless of party, with the top two advancing to a runoff if nobody clears 50 percent. Henry said the switch is simpler and cheaper to execute under the circumstances.

"Under the best of circumstances, the election cycle is going to be confusing," Henry told the Louisiana Illuminator. "But we are going to move forward with what we have to do."

Landry's executive order sets July 15 as the new primary date unless the Legislature designates a different one. Absentee ballots had already been mailed to overseas voters, and early voting for all races, including the now-suspended House contests, was set to start Saturday.

Who's Pushing Back

Not everyone accepts the legal justification. State Rep. Kyle Green, a former assistant state attorney general who chairs the House Democratic caucus, said the Supreme Court's decision did not automatically halt the election. "The Court's decision does not halt the election process on its own," he said. "Any attempt to suspend or disrupt an ongoing election at this stage would raise serious constitutional concerns."

Rep. Troy Carter put it in plainer terms, saying the decision to suspend his race would have a "chilling effect" on voters, including military veterans who had already cast absentee ballots.

The ruling has national implications. According to NBC News, the Callais decision has set off redistricting moves across multiple states. Florida approved new maps within hours of the ruling, potentially adding Republican seats. Mississippi's governor called for a special session to address redistricting there.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told reporters Thursday that "the governor has no choice but to suspend" the May primary, given the court's ruling.

What Louisiana Voters Need to Know Right Now

If you planned to vote in the May 16 primary, here is where things stand:

Early voting starts Saturday, May 2, but only for the races still on schedule. The U.S. Senate primary, constitutional amendments, and all other offices will proceed as planned.

U.S. House races are suspended. You will not see congressional candidates on the May 16 ballot. Those races will be rescheduled, likely no earlier than July 15, pending a new map from the Legislature.

Absentee ballots already cast for House races may be affected. Election officials are still working through the implications for voters who submitted ballots that included the now-suspended congressional contests.

The Legislature is expected to take up redistricting as soon as next week when both chambers return from their scheduled break.