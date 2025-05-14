(Lake Charles, Louisiana) - Your tap water in Louisiana could be contaminated, and it's not because someone spilled something in the water or across the ground, but rather, it's because of an abundance of wild hogs in the state.

KPLC-TV recently spoke to trapper Cade Myers, and he noted that feral hogs seem to be taking over land across Louisiana and that the wild animals are found in just about every parish these days.

These hogs are known to destroy property and crops, and now experts warn that they are causing major erosion along the Louisiana coast..

Feral hogs can have up to three litters a year, producing several in each litter, and that is where the problem comes, hunters and trappers cannot keep up with the booming population in the state.

In addition to destroying crops and property, feral hogs are now threatening the water supply in southwest Louisiana.

The trapper told the Lake Charles news station:

"Water contamination is a huge issue. I mean that’s the name of the company I work for is the Soil and Water Conservation Service, and they get in there, they root up in the water, they put disease in the water, they just contaminate drinking water.”

Feral hogs are running so rampant in the state of Louisiana, the state has started to issue aerial permits, which allow hunters to hunt the wild animals from the air, usually from helicopters.

The LSU AgCenter estimates that the hogs cause up to $76 million in damage annually. However, that number could be on the rise if water treatment facilities have to start addressing issues these hogs are causing in Louisiana.

In recent years, I have spoken to hunters who track down these hogs in Louisiana, and they have told me that they "Can't kill enough of them in the state." Those out hunting feral hogs say they've seen the population here explode, and they just can't keep up with the number of hogs in our state.

Here's a look at hunters in Louisiana addressing feral hogs and attempting to help get the population under control. I'll warn you, some may find the footage below to be disturbing.