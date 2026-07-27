LA 14 Bypass Bridge Over the Vermilion River in Abbeville Closing Overnight Wednesday into Thursday

LA 14 Bypass Bridge Over the Vermilion River in Abbeville Closing Overnight Wednesday into Thursday

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ABBEVILLE, La. - A heads-up to drivers in Vermilion Parish, as the LA 14 Bypass Bridge over the Vermilion River in Abbeville will be closed for several hours later this week.

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LA 14 Bypass Bridge Closure: When It Closes and Reopens

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the bridge will be closed for maintenance during the following times:

  • From 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 through 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 30
Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development
Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development

What DOTD Is Doing and What Drivers Should Do

DOTD will be performing bridge deck repairs during the closure.

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DOTD recommends that drivers who normally travel that route should allow themselves extra travel time, use an alternate route if possible, and drive with caution around work crews and equipment.

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To learn more about this closure and other projects underway in Louisiana, visit the MyDOTD website at mydotd.la.gov.

Lafayette Drivers Say These Are the 10 Worst Intersections for Red Light Runners

If you feel like red lights in Lafayette are just a suggestion to some drivers, you're not alone. Following the Lafayette Police Department’s launch of a 30-day Red Light Awareness campaign, local residents didn’t hold back when we asked them to name the worst intersections for red-light runners.

With over 400 comments pouring in, it’s clear that frustration is high.

Many residents report daily near-misses, and police have even witnessed drivers blasting through red lights up to six seconds after turning red—while cross traffic is already moving.

Gallery Credit: DJ Digital

Filed Under: Abbeville, bridge closed, road closed, road construction, travel
Categories: Lafayette News

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