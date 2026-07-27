ABBEVILLE, La. - A heads-up to drivers in Vermilion Parish, as the LA 14 Bypass Bridge over the Vermilion River in Abbeville will be closed for several hours later this week.

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LA 14 Bypass Bridge Closure: When It Closes and Reopens

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the bridge will be closed for maintenance during the following times:

From 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 through 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 30

Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development

What DOTD Is Doing and What Drivers Should Do

DOTD will be performing bridge deck repairs during the closure.

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DOTD recommends that drivers who normally travel that route should allow themselves extra travel time, use an alternate route if possible, and drive with caution around work crews and equipment.

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To learn more about this closure and other projects underway in Louisiana, visit the MyDOTD website at mydotd.la.gov.