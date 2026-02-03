Downtown Lafayette Road Closure Extended Another Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette Consolidated Government has extended the closure of Taylor Street in downtown Lafayette for ongoing construction.
Taylor Street, between E. Congress Street and E. Vermilion Street, was closed to vehicular traffic starting Thursday, January 15, 2026. Now, officials say the closure will extend through February 11, 2026.
Why Taylor Street Is Closed
The continued closure is necessary as construction crews are performing utility infrastructure construction within the road as part of the Hotel Lafayette project, located at 301 E. Vermilion Street.
Detour Routes for Downtown Traffic
Detour routes while the road is closed include:
- E. Vermilion Street
- Polk Street
- E. Congress Street
- Garfield Street
- Lee Avenue
What Drivers Should Expect
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage.
