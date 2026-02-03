LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette Consolidated Government has extended the closure of Taylor Street in downtown Lafayette for ongoing construction.

Taylor Street Closure Extended Another Week

Taylor Street, between E. Congress Street and E. Vermilion Street, was closed to vehicular traffic starting Thursday, January 15, 2026. Now, officials say the closure will extend through February 11, 2026.

Why Taylor Street Is Closed

The continued closure is necessary as construction crews are performing utility infrastructure construction within the road as part of the Hotel Lafayette project, located at 301 E. Vermilion Street.

Detour Routes for Downtown Traffic

Detour routes while the road is closed include:

E. Vermilion Street

Polk Street

E. Congress Street

Garfield Street

Lee Avenue

What Drivers Should Expect

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage.