Downtown Lafayette Road Closure Extended Another Week

Downtown Lafayette Road Closure Extended Another Week

Brad Ferguson, TSM Media Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette Consolidated Government has extended the closure of Taylor Street in downtown Lafayette for ongoing construction.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

Taylor Street Closure Extended Another Week

Taylor Street, between E. Congress Street and E. Vermilion Street, was closed to vehicular traffic starting Thursday, January 15, 2026. Now, officials say the closure will extend through February 11, 2026.

Lafayette Consolidated Government
loading...

Why Taylor Street Is Closed

The continued closure is necessary as construction crews are performing utility infrastructure construction within the road as part of the Hotel Lafayette project, located at 301 E. Vermilion Street.

READ MORE: Louisiana School Bus Driver Allegedly Abandons Students on Bus

Detour Routes for Downtown Traffic

Detour routes while the road is closed include:

  • E. Vermilion Street
  • Polk Street
  • E. Congress Street
  • Garfield Street
  • Lee Avenue

What Drivers Should Expect

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage.

Here Is the 2026 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Acadiana

One of the biggest celebrations of carnival season is the great Mardi Gras parades in and around Acadiana. We all have our favorites and you and and the family can get out and catch as many as you can. To help you in that endeavor, here is the 2026 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Acadiana listed parish by parish.

Gallery Credit: Jude Walker

Filed Under: detour, downtown Lafayette, road closed
Categories: Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL