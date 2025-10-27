Major Lafayette Road Closing for Three Weeks Starting Monday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Lafayette road will be closed for the next few weeks as crews work to resurface the roadway.
When and Where the Road Work Begins
According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, a road resurfacing project on West Farrell Road begins on Monday, October 27, 2025, and will take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The project runs from Kaliste Saloom Road to Settlers Trace Boulevard. The work is being done by Glenn Lege Construction.
What Drivers Should Expect During Construction
Motorists can expect alternating lane and full closures during construction along West Farrell Road.
Alternate Routes and Detour Options
Detour routes will be made available via the following roads:
- Settlers Trace Boulevard
- Old Settlement Road
- Kaliste Saloom Road
- Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Staying Safe Around Road Work Crews
Drivers are urged to plan ahead, use caution in the construction zone, and follow posted signage for the safety of the workers and the traveling public.
We'll keep tabs on the progress of this project and report back, especially if takes longer than expected.
