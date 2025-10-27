LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Lafayette road will be closed for the next few weeks as crews work to resurface the roadway.

When and Where the Road Work Begins

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, a road resurfacing project on West Farrell Road begins on Monday, October 27, 2025, and will take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The project runs from Kaliste Saloom Road to Settlers Trace Boulevard. The work is being done by Glenn Lege Construction.

What Drivers Should Expect During Construction

Motorists can expect alternating lane and full closures during construction along West Farrell Road.

Alternate Routes and Detour Options

Detour routes will be made available via the following roads:

Settlers Trace Boulevard

Old Settlement Road

Kaliste Saloom Road

Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Staying Safe Around Road Work Crews

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, use caution in the construction zone, and follow posted signage for the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

We'll keep tabs on the progress of this project and report back, especially if takes longer than expected.