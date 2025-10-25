It looks like Lafayette has lost another popular foodie spot. The Newk’s Eatery located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 110, has suddenly closed, and based on what we’re seeing, it doesn’t appear to be a temporary situation.

Lockbox on the door raises questions

A lockbox has appeared on the door of the restaurant, and repeated calls during normal business hours have gone unanswered. Messages to the company’s Facebook page and email have also received no reply.

The sudden closure and subsequent silence have left many Lafayette diners a bit confused, especially since the restaurant seemed to be operating normally just days ago.

Social media reactions pour in

As word spread online, Lafayette residents quickly took to social media to share their shock and sadness.

“Y’all, I’m about to cry. Don’t tell me that right now. I just had it last week,” wrote one user. Others echoed the same disbelief: “WAIT!” and “No way! I loved that place!”

Some commenters mentioned the Newk’s app now lists the location as closed, while others speculated about declining quality in recent months.

A fan-favorite for soups, salads, and sandwiches

Newk’s Eatery, founded in 2004 in Oxford, Mississippi, became known for its hearty sandwiches, fresh salads, soups, pizzas, and those famously large drink cups. The Lafayette location had long been a favorite for lunch breaks, business meetings, and casual dining in one of the city’s busiest areas.

For now, the lights are off, the doors are locked, and Lafayette is down one more recognizable name in its dining scene. If updates become available from Newk’s corporate or property management, we’ll share them here.

Newk’s is gone, at least for now.