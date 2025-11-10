Lafayette Drivers Brace for West Congress Lane Closure

Lafayette Drivers Brace for West Congress Lane Closure

cwbaker

LAFAYETTE, La. (KMDL-FM) - Another major road in Lafayette will be partially closing due to construction in the next few days.

Where the Lane Closure Is Happening

The southwest bound exterior through lane of West Congress Street, located between Foreman Drive and Marie Antoinette Street in front of Lafayette High School, will be closed starting Monday, November 17, 2025, through Monday, November 24, 2025.

Lafayette Consolidated Government
loading...

What the Construction Project Involves

Lemoine Company, which is the contractor for the Lafayette High School project, will be performing utility and drainage infrastructure construction along the roadway.

READ MORE: Lafayette Truck Driver Wins $50,000 and Custom Rig in National Contest

The work is to prepare for the installation of a new right-turn deceleration lane and exit driveway off of West Congress Street. The ultimate goal is to enhance traffic flow and safety around the school.

Safety Reminders for Lafayette Drivers

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through the work zone and be mindful of crews and equipment in the area.

10 Things Every True South Louisiana Driver Should Keep in Their Car

Living in South Louisiana comes with its own set of unique challenges, from unpredictable weather to surprise mosquito invasions. Whether you’re navigating backroads, chasing sunsets along the bayou, or heading to a crawfish boil, your car needs to be stocked with essentials that reflect life in the Pelican State. Here are the 10 must-have items every true South Louisianian should keep in their vehicle.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: lane closure, road construction
Categories: Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL