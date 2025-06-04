Major Intersection in Broussard to Close for Construction Starting Monday, June 9
BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL-FM) - A major intersection in Broussard will be closing soon as a big construction project is planned for the downtown area.
Main and Morgan Intersection Closing for Improvements
The intersection of Main Street and Morgan Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Sidewalks, Drainage, and Lighting Upgrades Planned
Contractors will be working at the intersection to install new sidewalks, drainage, and streetlights.
Part of Envision Broussard Downtown Development
According to City of Broussard officials, this project is part of the Envision Broussard downtown development plan.
Business Access to Remain Open During Construction
While the intersection won't be open for through traffic, street access for customers of the businesses there will be maintained at the intersection.
Timeline for Completion Still Unknown
Unfortunately, city officials have not yet revealed how long the construction project will take. We'll follow the progress and post updates as new information becomes available.
Youngsville Highway Widening Project Also Underway
There's another major road construction project happening just down the road.
Youngsville Highway will soon close from Heart D Farm Road to Fortune Road for construction. This next phase of the Youngsville Highway widening project will expand the roadway to 4-5 lanes and significantly improve long-term traffic capacity.
The project will take approximately 90 to 120 days to complete.
