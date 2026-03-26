ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - A major roadway improvement project is set to begin next week along a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 10.

I-10 Project Set to Begin on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says work will get underway Monday, March 30, 2026, on a $1.05 million project targeting the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

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What Work Is Being Done

Crews will install new pavement striping and make additional roadway improvements along I-10 between mile markers 117.4 and 126.7. Officials say the upgrades are aimed at improving safety and visibility for drivers traveling through the corridor.

When Lane Closures Will Happen

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., depending on weather conditions.

What Drivers Should Expect

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures in both directions during those overnight hours, which could lead to delays. DOTD is urging motorists to plan ahead and use caution when traveling through the area.

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Emergency vehicles will continue to have access through the work zone at all times.

While traffic will still be allowed to pass, oversized vehicles will be limited to lanes no wider than 12 feet during active construction periods.

Project Timeline and Completion Date

The project is expected to wrap up by May 2026, weather permitting.

Transportation officials are asking drivers to stay alert, watch for crews and equipment, and be patient as the work gets underway.