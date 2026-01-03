ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Breaux Bridge man died as a result of a single ATV crash on Friday night, Jan. 2, in St. Martinville, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

What We Know About the ATV Crash

Deputies with the SMPSO responded to a 911 call in reference to a single ATV crash involving two individuals in the 1400 block of Bayou Portage Road in St. Martinville at approximately 9:02 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies located two male subjects who sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Both were subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Victim Identified by Sheriff’s Office

Early this morning (Jan. 3), deputies were notified that one of the individuals, Lane Smith, 25, of Breaux Bridge, died as a result of his injuries.

No information has been released regarding the injury status of the other individual, nor his identity.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

