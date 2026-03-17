(Duson, Louisiana) - A Duson police officer was injured in a crash while crossing the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

According to the social media post made by the Duson Police Department, "A vehicle traveling along side of Sgt. Francis’ marked police cruiser rammed into the right side of the police cruiser forcing Sgt. Francis into a concrete wall at the base of the Mississippi River bridge."

Sgt. Francis was transported to a medical facility in Baton Rouge and is in stable condition.

While the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into the crash, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice confirms that the passenger in the vehicle that struck the Duson Police unit was previously arrested by his department.

This has led Judice to believe that the crash on the bridge today may not have been accidental, but rather intentional.

We will continue to follow this developing story, and as more information about this crash becomes available, we will share it here. Remember, everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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No names of those in the vehicle that struck the police unit have been released at this time.

Here's the social media post from the Duson P.D. addressing the crash on I-10.

In a major update, we now know who was arrested in this incident and see the serious charges that he is facing after allegedly crashing into the Duson Police unit.